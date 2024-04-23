Civil Rights Activist Dan Philip Laid To Rest On Monday

Civil rights activist Dan Philip, 87, was laid to rest on Monday, April 22, according to CTV News. The ceremony was held at the Holy Family Church in Villeray, where family members, friends and colleagues of the Montreal advocate paid their respects.

Philip had served as the former president of the Black Coalition of Quebec, which announced his passing on April 1. “His sudden death will leave no one indifferent because he was not only a distinguished character recognized for his commitment and his fight for justice and the defense of rights,” it read.

In the statement, the organization described Philip as a “man of conviction and tirelessness” who “remains a source of inspiration.”

Through his community engagement, Philip ushered in new policies designed to benefit and uplift the Black community of Montreal. He dedicated his life to fighting against racial discrimination and profiling, working to end discriminatory police street checks that targeted minorities, according to The Montreal Gazette.

Philip was also consistently outspoken regarding police violence, spotlighting high-profile cases such as the 1987 police shooting death of Anthony Griffin and the beating death of taxi driver Richard Barnabé in 1993.

According to former city councilor and close associate of Philip, Marvin Rotran, Philip helped dismantle the system of segregation in the world of taxi driving, spearheaded legislation that protected Black Canadian renters from racial discrimination, and fostered community relations between Jewish and Black people.

“He spoke of the importance of building bridges to fight hate and said we could not fight alone,” Rotrand said.

Now, the City of Montreal is looking for ways to pay homage to the late activist.



“Clearly, something needs to be done for Dan Philip,” Rotrand told CTV News.

“It shows you can come from modest means and have a major impact that betters life for your fellow citizens and profoundly improves your society, so it’s fairer to everybody. You deserve to be recognized.”

