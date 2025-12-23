News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ex-Bernie Sanders Staffer Refuses Housing Inspection Over Eviction Battle With D.C. Landlord The former political consultant for Bernie Sanders has reportedly refused to pay rent for her apartment since 2023.







A former Bernie Sanders staffer is in the midst of an eviction battle with her landlord over a D.C. apartment complex.

According to ABC7, Michele Watley has evaded eviction for several months as the sole tenant of an apartment complex in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Her landlord, Jeffrey Levin, has tried to evict her as he seeks to update the building and attract more tenants.

Now, the two parties are at a standstill due to housing laws to uphold tenants’ rights. Watley has even refused entry to inspectors from the D.C. Department of Buildings, further stunting the eviction process and building renovations.

Watley has reportedly refused to pay rent since July 2023, despite her landlord’s efforts. Amid this rent issue, Watley embarked on her own political career outside of Sanders. She worked with Sanders as a staffer and political consultant during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Despite not paying rent, she ran for the Kansas House of Representatives, losing the Democratic primary in August 2024. She has been able to continue living in the studio apartment without paying rent due to what some consider a “finesse” of the housing laws in favor of delinquent tenants.

“It’s the playbook. It’s the playbook to delay paying rent or to avoid paying rent,” explained Rich Bianco, a real estate attorney in D.C., to the news outlet.

In the years-long battle, the landlord and Watley have engaged in several tense interactions, including a recorded altercation. Occurring in October 2023, footage showed Watley holding a baseball bat, seemingly chasing Levin and his wife down the property’s hallway.

Levin claimed that Watley struck him and his wife with the object, with a judge deeming Watley as the aggressor. However, their battle still wages on, with no criminal charges filed against Watley.

The delinquent tenant, on the other hand, has had some legal victories in the matter. Last month, a judge awarded Watley a $10,000 judgment against Levin for allegedly failing to make necessary repairs. However, Levin argued that Watley has denied inspectors and repairmen access to the building hundreds of times.

The issue has also resulted in an influx of fines against Levin. Meanwhile, Levin cannot take Watley to court without a business license, which he cannot obtain unless his building passes inspection.

“In order to get a business license, you need to have an inspection by the Department of Buildings. So, by denying the Department of Buildings access to do a business licensing inspection, tenants can effectively delay a landlord’s ability to get into court,” Bianco added.

Levin is currently at risk of losing the property, stuck in an apparent cat-and-mouse game with his unmoved tenant.

“I’ve not been able to renovate or sell my building. I am basically stuck with no options to do anything,” Levin said. “I don’t know why D.C. is not doing anything about it, and I don’t know how this ends. But if I’m on the right side of the ground, which I am now, I won’t stop because what’s happened to me could happen to anybody in D.C.”

The issue has also caught the attention of local officials. In the meantime, others hope a judge can make an exception to move the issue forward.

