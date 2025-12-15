News by Sharelle B. McNair Judge Kicks ‘Nightmare’ DC Squatter To The Curb After Ruling Lack Of Tenant Rights Court documents revealed Romero has a history of staying in numerous properties around the nation’s capital rent-free for months while going through evictions.







A Dec. 11 ruling from a judge found Shadija Romero, a squatter in Washington D.C., had no tenancy rights and sided with homeowner, Rochanne Douglas, in a lengthy court battle, KATV reported.

The ruling came after a judge had to ponder whether Romero had legal rights to stay in the home as an Airbnb guest; however, that was before her past came to light. According to the Daily Mail, the nightmare for Douglas began when Romero made a 32-day reservation at the short-term rental, with her contract ending March 29, 2025. After 30 days, she did not leave and began making false residency claims. She also started the process of putting utilities in her name and meddling with the security cameras.

Douglas served Romero with a 30-day notice to vacate and offered $2,500 in exchange for her signing a document admitting she is not a legal tenant. The squatter signed the document, but when her Nov. 15 eviction date arrived, she claimed the arrangement “no longer works for me” and failed to leave the property.

Until the judge’s ruling, Romero was still residing at the property.

Court documents revealed that Romero had a history of staying in numerous properties around the nation’s capital rent-free for months while facing evictions. During an interview, Romero denied ever being evicted, but when she took the stand, she said she didn’t remember being evicted and argued that it was irrelevant to the case.

Documents reveal Romero once had a one-year lease at the Jamison at Dakota Apartments in October 2021. In a suit against the tenant, the property owners claim she stayed months past the end of her lease and failed to pay anything between May 2022 and January 2023, similar to the issue with Douglas’ property. She once signed a legal agreement to pay Jamison $35,000 in back rent, but court records show she never followed through.

As a result, she was evicted 8 months after she stopped paying.

A background check showed 12 judgments and liens against Romero, including landlord-tenant cases in Maryland and Virginia. But siding with Douglas, the judge granted her authority to have Romero removed and evicted from the property immediately.

As the case has received national attention, lawmakers are under pressure to address gaps in some of the country’s squatter laws, as D.C. has historically leaned toward tenant protections. Experts recommend thoroughly screening short-term guests, in addition to verifying with platforms like Airbnb.

Placing time limits under 30 days was also recommended, if feasible. Lastly, being organized with documentation on all communication, property conditions, and booking terms is key, should another case like Douglas’ come to light.

RELATED CONTENT: Hollywood Icons Pose Down In Exclusive IMDb Studio At Black Cinema & Television Celebration