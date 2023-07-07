List Of Companies That Get Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Right

BLACK ENTERPRISE is proud to present this year’s best companies for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This list features a superb group of publicly traded companies that have committed to ensuring a dynamic workforce, inclusive management, as well as other diversity-centered efforts. DEI initiatives are an indispensable aspect of creating a progressive workplace. BE recognizes the corporations that work to facilitate equal work and growth opportunities, especially as many companies recuperate from the financial downturn caused by COVID-19 and in the wake of regressive measures to eliminate equity in the workforce. In addition to the following list, BE honored the phenomenal individuals and organizations who have spearheaded these strategies at the Chief Diversity Officers Summit and Honors ceremony, which was hosted at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room.

“BLACK ENTERPRISE is proud to unveil our distinguished roster of companies that have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to DEI across various dimensions, including their employee base, senior management, board of directors, and procurement,” said BE‘s esteemed Executive Vice President & Chief Content Officer Derek Dingle.

“Our diligent editorial research team conducted a comprehensive analysis, meticulously examining the ethnic and gender composition and the efficacy of programs aimed at nurturing an inclusive work environment. We thoroughly evaluated company standings by utilizing surveys, BLACK ENTERPRISE’s wealth of diversity and corporate leadership data, as well as engaging with diversity departments and relevant organizations.”

The following companies have been recognized for their unwavering commitment to creating a diverse work environment:

ACCENTURE PLC

ADP INC.

AFLAC INC.

ALLSTATE CORP.

AMEREN CORP.

AMERICAN EXPRESS CO.

ARAMARK

AT&T INC.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP.

CIGNA CORP.

CMS ENERGY

THE COCA-COLA CO.

COMCAST CORP.

COMERICA INC.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC.

DELTA AIR LINES

DTE ENERGY CO.

DUKE ENERGY CORP.

ENTERGY CORP.

EXELON CORP.

FANNIE MAE

FEDEX CORP.

FORD MOTOR CO.

GENERAL MILLS INC.

GENERAL MOTORS

IBM

JC PENNEY

JLL

JOHNSON CONTROLS

JP MORGAN CHASE

THE KELLOGG CO.

LILLY

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP.

LOWE’S COS INC.

MACY’S INC.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

MASTERCARD

MCDONALD’S CORP.

MERCK

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MORGAN STANLEY

NATIONWIDE

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL

PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO.

PEPSICO INC.

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICE GROUP INC.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC.

SEMPRA

SOUTHERN CO.

STATE FARM

TIAA

TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA

U.S. BANK

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS

UPS

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE

WALMART STORES INC.

WELLS FARGO & CO.

XEROX

