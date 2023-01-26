Best Friends Who Made $2M in Two Years Now Helping Start in Billion Dollar Hair & Beauty Industry

Khat Rabbani and Ashley Williams, best friends and the founders of Hair Are Us, a successful line of hair extensions that generated $2 million in revenue in just two years, have launched a new curriculum to teach other entrepreneurs everything they need to know about the Black beauty industry.

As entrepreneurs, they themselves went through the frustration of the daily grind, working day-in and day-out struggling to make enough money to live without worry. When they decided to change their lives and start a hair extension business, they faced many challenges at first.

However, not scared to take risk, they took the last money to their names, which was a $1,000 each and turned an idea into a million-dollar empire. They went from selling hair out of the trunks of their cars to having several retail locations and a seven-figure e-commerce business with products sold globally.

Their curriculum which currently consists of digital guides is designed to reduce challenges for those starting a hair business as much as possible; giving you the tools to build a successful company without experiencing all the mistakes they’ve made along the way. Along with their master courses that will be released in the near future, their curriculum is everything that aspiring entrepreneurs to get a piece of the multi-billion dollar hair and beauty industry.

For their entrepreneurial accomplishments, Khat and Ashley have been featured on The Profit with Marcus Lemonis as well as countless other news outlets highlighting their journey in the hair industry including Black Enterprise, Essence, Yahoo News, and they have been featured on CNBC’s The Profit and BET.

For more details about their curriculum on how to be a successful entrepreneur in the beauty industry, visit BeautyBizDepot.com