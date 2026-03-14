Entertainment by Mary Spiller Say Goodbye To BET+ As Tyler Perry Sells His Stake To Paramount The streaming platform’s programming will migrate to Paramount+ this summer as the company consolidates its streaming offerings.







The streaming platform BET+ will shut down later this year, with its shows and films set to move to Paramount+ as part of a broader effort by the company to streamline its digital entertainment services.

Paramount Skydance confirmed Friday that it has purchased the ownership stake held by Tyler Perry Studios in BET+, clearing the way for the transition. Financial details of the buyout were not publicly released, though industry estimates place the value in the tens of millions of dollars.

Beginning in June, roughly 1,000 hours of content currently available on BET+ will become part of the Paramount+ library. The programming includes several popular series tied to Tyler Perry, such as “All the Queen’s Men” and “Zatima,” as well as other titles, including “The Ms. Pat Show” and the critically praised “Diarra From Detroit.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Executives say the change is designed to expand the reach of BET’s programming by bringing it to a larger global streaming audience. In a message sent to employees, Louis Carr, president of BET Networks, framed the decision as a strategic step forward for the brand.

“Beginning in June, we are expanding our reach by making Paramount+ the new home for BET+ content,” Carr wrote in the memo. “This powerful next step ensures the stories we champion, the creators we support and the culture we represent go further than ever before.”

The integration will introduce Paramount+ subscribers to a large library of BET programming through a dedicated hub on the platform. According to Carr, viewers will gain access to more than 1,000 hours of programming spanning series, films and original productions representing a wide range of Black storytelling.

“Our celebrated Black storytelling will live alongside Paramount’s premium series, sports, specials and films, where it will be clearly branded, prominently featured and easy to find in the BET Hub,” Carr said in the memo.

The shift also aligns with a larger strategy inside Paramount’s streaming division. Company leadership has repeatedly emphasized the goal of expanding Paramount+ while simplifying the company’s digital services. CEO David Ellison has signaled that growing Paramount+ into a larger, unified streaming destination is a priority for the media company.

Carr also reassured staff that BET itself will remain a central part of the company’s future, even as its streaming product changes. “BET is a cornerstone of Black culture and an essential part of Paramount’s portfolio and long-term content strategy,” he wrote.

The cable network will continue operating its traditional television channel and studio operations, while its digital platforms and FAST streaming channels remain active.

Carr closed the message by emphasizing the importance of BET’s cultural role and the employees behind it. “BET remains strong because of you, your creativity, your resilience and your unwavering belief in the power of our stories,” he wrote, adding that the transition represents an opportunity to bring BET’s voice “to an even greater global scale.”

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