BET+ Cancels ‘106 & Sports’ After Just 8 Episodes

Less than six months after announcing that Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss would host 106 & Sports, an offshoot of BET’s 106 & Park series, the network is ending it after eight episodes.

According to Complex, the sports show, which debuted Oct. 15, 2025, will not produce any new shows. Viewers can watch the first and only season across BET platforms. The series was recorded at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Cam Newton's '106 & Sports' show has been CANCELLED by BET+ after just 8 episodes.



It was widely regarded as “terrible” by fans.



Although the former star NFL quarterback and NFL Most Valuable Player will no longer appear on BET+, Newton still has visibility through his weekly podcast, Funky Friday, which airs on YouTube. He also appears on ESPN’s First Take and agreed to a multi-year contract with the network last summer.

On Funky Friday, controversies often arise from his views and comments. In a recent episode, Newton admitted he can’t and doesn’t have platonic relationships, triggering a backlash.

While speaking with recording artist Demetri Wiley, Newton emphatically stated that he wouldn’t have a platonic (or, as he said it, “play tonic”) relationship with a woman.

“I’m not about to be around no woman platonically. If she’s fine, I’m not about to have her around playing like I don’t think that she’s attractive.”

He also threw in this bon mot: “Hey, we not about to be friends. I don’t have good-looking women that’s friends around me.”

Newton, according to People, has nine kids with multiple women. “I don’t know, wherever much that God gives me,” he said in 2025 when the outlet asked how many more kids he’d want. “But jokingly, and not jokingly, they really give me my purpose and there’s so many different things that I look at to say, they’re my refuge. They’re my peace. They’re my encouragement.”

