Women by Stacy Jackson Captain Beth Powell Honors Bessie Coleman With Documentary, Book Collaborations Powell says the documentary and book allow her to 'join the ranks of those passionately bringing (Coleman's legacy) to a broader audience.'







Aviation trailblazer Captain Beth Powell, founder of Queen B Production LLC, has released a documentary trailer and book biography in collaboration with the family of Bessie Coleman, the first African-American and Native American woman to earn an international pilot’s license.

In celebration of the legendary aviator’s birthday, Powell and Coleman’s family recently launched a trailer for the documentary, Discovering Bessie Coleman and the biography, Queen of the Skies.

Powell, who made history in 2022 when she led an all-Black female flight crew as a commercial airline captain, is honored to share Coleman’s impactful story that highlights her achievements and inspires the next generation of pilots.

As author of The Queen of the Skies, Powell said she joins “the ranks of those passionately bringing her legacy to a broader audience.”

The book, co-authored by Gigi Coleman, the iconic aviator’s grand-niece, offers readers insight into Coleman’s journey to fulfill her dreams of becoming a pilot. According to a press release, shares how she endured race and gender discrimination and faced rejection into flight schools ahead of her decision to learn French and study aviation in France.

“Beth has such a deep passion for sharing her story, and together, we’re bringing her journey to life through the biography Queen of the Skies—which I’m proud to have contributed to,” Gigi Coleman said.

The same goes for their collaboration on Discovering Bessie Coleman. The documentary will feature Coleman’s family, aviation professionals, and notable figures, like author and actress Karyn Parsons, sharing their insight into Coleman’s legacy and how it has impacted them personally.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Captain Beth Powell on these two amazing projects that honor my Aunt Bessie’s legacy,” Gigi Coleman said.

The film will also bring Coleman’s experiences with race and gender discrimination to the forefront. According to Powell, Coleman was a dedicated advocate for equality and refused to perform at segregated events.

“My hope is that audiences see themselves in Bessie’s story—that her courage and determination spark something in the next generation of dreamers,” said Powell. “She showed us that no ceiling is too high to break through, and I’m grateful to share her extraordinary journey with the world.”

Coleman earned her license from the Caudron Brothers School of Aviation in Le Crotoy, France, in 1921. “Brave Bessie” was known for her daredevil flying tricks in the sky like the “loop-the-loops” and the figure 8. She dedicated her time to empowering Black women and encouraging them to pursue aviation.

She delivered numerous speeches and presentations about her experiences as an aviator in churches and schools.

In 2023, Coleman, who died in 1926, was honored by the United States with an appearance on the tails side of the 2023 quarters through the American Women Quarters Program.

For more information on the Queen of the Skies and Discovering Bessie Coleman, visit the Queen B Production website. The book is available for purchase now.

