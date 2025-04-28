Sports by Sharelle Burt Bethune-Cookman University Named Recipient Of NBA Foundation’s 14th Grant Round The multi-million dollar grant is a part of a broader initiative from the NBA Foundation, which set aside money for numerous nonprofit organizations in league markets.







Bethune-Cookman University’s (B-CU) Black Male College Explorers Program was named as a recipient of the NBA Foundation’s 14th grant round to help prepare young Black men for college and the world beyond, BLACK ENTERPRISE has learned.

The program is one of several to receive part of the $16.3 million fund that goes to dozens of nonprofit organizations across the country. Participants in the 30-plus-year program are provided with services and resources, including individualized tutoring plans, one-on-one mentoring, and extensive opportunities for college and career exploration.

B-CU’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement Dr. Sherry Paramore said the funding is vastly important.

“This generous investment of $300,000 from the NBA Foundation enables us to expand our influence and support young Black men as they begin to carve out their futures,” Paramore said. “Together, we are not merely altering individual life trajectories but also fostering the development of stronger, more resilient communities through education, empowerment, and access to meaningful opportunities.”

Started in 1993, the Black Male College Explorers Program was established to give mentorship and guidance to local youths in grades 6 through 12. With a focus on empowering minority male youth throughout the Sunshine State, the program cultivates academic excellence, ensures high school graduation, facilitates access to post-secondary education, and promotes long-term success, both personally and professionally.

The program’s mission aligns with the NBA Foundation. In 2020, the league’s Board of Governors pledged $300 million over 10 years to support Black communities, according to Lauren Sills, the foundation’s head of operations.

Sills, who has worked on other HBCU-focused initiatives, including the NBA HBCU Fellowship, told Ebony that the work being done comes “at a time when resources are becoming more scarce, especially for those who need it most,” the Spelman College alumna said.

“Our organization is living up to the commitment, and we’re going forward in this direction.”

Working with Bethune-Cookman highlights the group’s commitment to social responsibility and its vision to create impactful change in underserved communities.

