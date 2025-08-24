HBCU by Daniel Johnson Southern Versus Bethune-Cookman Rivalry Levels Up: Now Playing At NFL Stadium The rivalry will be held at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.







The rivalry between the Southern University Jaguars and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be receiving a venue upgrade and a new name, befitting the occasion, according to a press release from Bethune-Cookman University.

According to Andre “Lucky” White, a Tampa native and executive director of the Tampa Bay Football Classic, the rivalry will now have the premium venue that fans of both programs have long sought since it will be held at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which it also shares with the University of South Florida.

“The Tampa Bay Football Classic will be one of the Tampa Bay Area’s most highly anticipated events, providing opportunities for everyone to enjoy the traditions and excitement surrounding the football game. This event brings our communities together to celebrate and share in the culture, sportsmanship, and richness of the Tampa Bay Area and its rich HBCU culture,” White stated.

According to Michael E. David, founder of the Tampa Bay Football Classic, the Original Battle of the Bands, and an alum of Florida A&M University’s Marching 100, in addition to the game, there will be a marching band competition aspect of the weekend’s festivities.

“The enthusiasm and energy that the Tampa Bay Football Classic will create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, celebrated throughout the Tampa Bay Area. We are equally thrilled to introduce our new marching band sport special event property in Band VERZUZ Band. Band VERZUZ Band is the sweet musical science in the precision of the sport of marching band,” David added.

Per the press release, the game is expected to create between $10-$30 million for the Tampa area economy.

In 2023, the teams also shared a neutral site game at an NFL stadium in Florida, this time, it was at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prior to that, and last year, the teams alternated home sites at each university and have competed against each other intermittently since 1981, unfortunately, for Bethune-Cookman, they have yet to beat the Jaguars, holding an 0-7 record in the matchup despite taking Southern down to the wire in the latest game between the two sides in 2024.

Unfortunately, for Southern, they were soundly defeated in the season opening MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium by the North Carolina Central University Eagles who rode the game’s MVP, running back Chris Mosley, and his 174 yards on the ground en route to a 31-14 drubbing of the Jaguars.

The game, in football terms, was close until it wasn’t. Despite Southern staying in striking distance for two quarters, a 49-yard touchdown from Mosley just before the halftime break that gave NCCU a 17-14 lead was the last time the game would be close, as the second half was dominated by the Eagles in all phases of the game.

North Carolina Central, who played in the Celebration Bowl last season, showed their championship pedigree by willing themselves to a win, picking up big plays and stops when they needed them. Conversely, Southern, despite a strong start, never found a rhythm after halftime. Southern will look to rebound next week on Aug. 30 against NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s alma mater, Mississippi Valley State.

RELATED CONTENT: Sports And Legacy Go Live: Southwestern Athletic Conference Streaming Platform Debuts Aug. 1