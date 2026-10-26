PHOTO CREDIT: 2C2KPhotography, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Education by Sidnee Michelle Bethune-Cookman University Secures Nearly $5.2M In Historic Federal Nursing Grants It's the first time the HBCU has received funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration.







Bethune-Cookman University has secured nearly $5.2 million in federal grants to expand nursing education and workforce development, marking the first time the historically Black university has received funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration, according to a recent announcement.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based HBCU announced Oct. 21 that its College of Nursing and Health Sciences received two federal awards totaling $5,169,169. The funding will support initiatives designed to prepare future nurses and provide educational opportunities for working healthcare professionals.

The university’s Wildcat Nursing Student Success Project received $2,190,703 to establish an educational pathway for students from high school through completion of a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

A second initiative, Project RISE-RN, received $2,978,466 to provide working healthcare professionals with opportunities to continue their education and advance their careers. The program’s name stands for Recruiting, Inspiring, Supporting, and Educating the Registered Nurse.

“These awards represent an important investment in our students and the future of healthcare across the region,” University President Albert D. Mosley said in a statement. “By investing in students at different stages of their education and careers, we can help address critical healthcare needs, particularly in rural and medically underserved communities.”

The investment builds on Bethune-Cookman’s nursing program, which ranks second among HBCUs. Bethune-Cookman also reported that 100% of its nursing graduates have passed the National Council Licensure Examination on their first attempt for more than two years.

Separately, a $250,000 appropriation from the state of Florida will support the launch of a dual enrollment nursing program, allowing high school students to earn nursing credits before graduation.

“Our students are the future of nursing,” said Beverly Bonaparte, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Bonaparte said the investments will give aspiring nurses and working professionals the resources, guidance, and educational opportunities they need to succeed in the healthcare field.

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