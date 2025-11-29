Education by Mitti Hicks Florida Lottery Touts Millions In Aid To HBCUs As Leaders Crack Down On Teaching Black History In 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the "Stop WOKE Act" in 2022, restricting schools and businesses from promoting certain concepts about race, gender, racism, social privilege, and more.







During halftime at the Florida Classic between HBCUs, Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Bethune-Cookman University, representatives from the Florida Lottery presented the schools with an on-field check presentation to highlight the lottery’s support of higher education throughout the Sunshine State.

Representatives from the state lottery took to the field to highlight how the lottery has impacted students attending both institutions. Lottery leaders said the agency has contributed more than $76 million to FAMU and B-CU combined through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, according to WFTV.

“We are honored to stand alongside institutions like FAMU and B-CU, and we remain proud to contribute to education across the entire state of Florida,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis.

Davis is currently the secretary of the Florida Lottery and the incoming athletic director for FAMU. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, he will start his new role on Jan. 5. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Davis in October 2020. As he prepares for his new role at FAMU, the community has criticized the move. He is the latest executive from the DeSantis administration to lead FAMU.

In May 2025, Marva Johnson was selected as the new president of FAMU. The decision generated controversy due to her political ties with DeSantis, who is hellbent on reducing DEI programs and scaling back the teaching of Black history. DeSantis signed the “Stop WOKE Act” in 2022, restricting schools and businesses from promoting certain concepts about race, gender, racism, social privilege, and more.

About The Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program

The Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program, funded by the state of Florida, provides scholarships based on high school academic achievement for postsecondary education in Florida. The program offers different award levels, each with its own eligibility criteria and award amounts.

The Florida Academic Scholars (FAS) award covers 100% of tuition and fees, and the Florida Medallion Scholars (FMS) award covers 75%. In addition to GPA requirements, high school seniors must submit test scores and complete a community service work-hour requirement.

“Together with the Florida Department of Education (FDOE), the Florida Lottery has helped over 1 million scholars and counting receive a postsecondary education through the Bright Futures Scholarship program,” a statement on the program website reads.

When officials presented the check during the Florida Classic, state lottery leaders said they have donated over $76 million to universities statewide so far this year.

RELATED CONTENT: Emmett Till Center Buys Barn Where Lynching Took Place For $1.5 Million