HBCU by Stacy Jackson Hampton University Appoints New Executive Vice President, Provost Dr. Betty Stewart hopes to nurture an environment of compassion and encouragement at Hampton University when she begins her new role.









Embarking on a new chapter, Dr. Betty Stewart, the esteemed provost of the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas), is poised to assume her new role as executive vice president and provost at Hampton University.

After a comprehensive six-month executive search, Hampton University announced Stewart’s appointment on May 2. “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Stewart and anticipate her building upon a reputation as a dynamic, cross-functional leader with a keen intellectual curiosity and the ability to drive our value proposition forward,” said Hampton University President, Darrell K. Williams. “I am confident she will make a substantial impact on our faculty and external stakeholders.”

Driven by a passion for empowering students to embrace discovery and problem-solving, Stewart’s educational philosophy revolves around bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. “My passion lies in providing opportunities for student success, serving as a role model and mentor to guide them through their academic journey. I want to equip students with the tools to make informed decisions, fostering healthier lifestyles and well-being through education,” Stewart said. The STEM scholar aspires to nurture an environment of compassion and encouragement throughout the Hampton University community as she advocates for the well-being of students, faculty members, and staff.

Boasting a 30-year tenure in academia, Stewart brings a robust research profile and an unwavering commitment to academic excellence. As provost at UNT Dallas, she implemented collaborative STEM initiatives and secured a transformative $100 million in funding to construct a 150,000-square-foot building dedicated to minorities in STEM. The university expanded through her establishment of pivotal offices like Sponsored Research and Undergraduate Research.

“With her visionary approach and dedication to academic excellence, Dr. Stewart will undoubtedly help steer Hampton University towards even greater heights, enriching the experiences of our students, faculty, and staff alike,” President Williams said.

Stewart’s academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Mississippi State and a Ph.D. in Protein Biochemistry, Biological Sciences from Carnegie-Mellon University.

She will begin her position with Hampton University on July 1.

RELATED CONTENT: Hampton University Shows The Role HBCUs Play In Strengthening The Black Family Is Crucial