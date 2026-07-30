Betye Saar, the visionary Black feminist artist whose pioneering assemblage art dismantled racist stereotypes and redefined 20th-century American sculpture, died peacefully in her sleep July 26, 2026, at her home in Los Angeles. She was 99, passing away just four days before her 100th birthday. Her death was confirmed in an official statement by Roberts Projects, the Los Angeles gallery that represented her for nearly two decades. Celebrated internationally for transforming discarded domestic items and derogatory Jim Crow ephemera into potent symbols of Black liberation, Saar leaves behind a monumental artistic legacy anchored by her iconic 1972 masterwork, The Liberation of Aunt Jemima.

Betye Saar Revolutionized Assemblage Art

Born Betye Irene Brown in Los Angeles on July 30, 1926, the acclaimed Black feminist artist emerged as a central figure during the Black Arts Movement and second-wave feminism of the late 1960s. Drawing early creative motivation from the architectural majesty of Simon Rodia’s Watts Towers and Joseph Cornell’s boxed constructions, Saar pioneered a unique form of assemblage art that merged personal memory, mysticism, and radical socio-political critique.

According to gallery representatives at Roberts Projects, Saar possessed an uncanny capacity to collect vintage antiques, discarded window frames, and racial collectibles at swap meets, elevating ordinary objects into spiritual altars. Her breakthrough 1969 piece, Black Girl’s Window, utilized a salvaged window frame to explore themes of identity, astrology, and grief following her father’s early passing.

However, it was her seminal 1972 assemblage art piece, The Liberation of Aunt Jemima, that catapulted her into national prominence. Created in direct response to the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the work weaponized a racist mammy caricature by equipping her with a rifle and hand grenade. Activist Angela Davis famously heralded The Liberation of Aunt Jemima as the artwork that effectively launched the Black women’s movement, establishing Saar as a premier Black feminist artist.

Why Betye Saar Remains a Monumental Black Feminist Artist

Throughout her seven-decade career, Saar interrogated historical trauma while asserting the agency, dignity, and spiritual resilience of Black women. Institutional recognition expanded significantly in her later years; in 2019, at age 93, she was honored with concurrent major exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Her commitment to narrative sculpture influenced generations of contemporary creators, including her daughters Alison Saar and Lezley Saar. As documented by Roberts Projects, Saar maintained an active studio practice well into her late 90s, completing the sweeping garden installation Betye Saar: Drifting Toward Twilight for the Huntington Library in 2023.

Today, Saar’s work resides in more than 90 museum collections worldwide. Current centennial exhibitions, including Betye Saar’s Black Dolls at the New-York Historical Society, continue to showcase how her revolutionary assemblage art transformed offensive cultural relics into enduring weapons of empowerment. As public interest in The Liberation of Aunt Jemima endures, art historians and curators affiliated with Roberts Projects affirm that Betye Saar will forever be remembered as an indispensable Black feminist artist whose courage reshaped American art history.

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