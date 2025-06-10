Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ring The Alarm! BeyGOOD Announces New Cécred Grants For Salon And Barbershop Owners The fund has extended its grant opportunities to salon and barbershop owners nationwide.







BeyGOOD is calling on all salon and barbershop owners to apply for its new round of grants with Cécred.

The Cécred x BeyGOOD fund is granting $10,000 to licensed barbers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists. Those with two or more years of experience who have demonstrated financial hardship can apply for monetary support. They must also have proof of shop ownership or a lease agreement for a suite, booth, or chair.

In partnership with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), BeyGOOD will also provide access to business development tools and resources through the organization. The initiative also emphasized that the grant is not for repayment.

The fund is opening grant applications to beauty entrepreneurs nationwide with a $500,000 commitment to strengthening small businesses. The fund’s previous round restricted applicants to five chosen cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, and Houston. The business grants will supply 37 selected applicants with the grants. A portion of non-selected finalists will also obtain group coaching and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification resources.

“Hairstylists have an immense impact on the people in their chairs,” detailed BeyGOOD’s website. ” They create a sacred space where we can show up how we want and express ourselves through our hair. We’re honored to give back to this amazing community.”

The fund has already launched cosmetology student scholarships totaling $130,000. Initiated around the February 2024 launch of Cécred, the hair care brand founded by Beyoncé, these scholarships and grants also offer pathways for beauty leaders to serve their communities on a greater scale. Through these two ventures, the fund remains committed to empowering stylists and future generations of entrepreneurs.

The deadline to apply is June 13. The application can be found on BeyGOOD’s website.

