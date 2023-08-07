Beyhive Swarms For Shelter After Severe Weather Interrupts D.C. Concert

Lightning had the Beyhive swarming for cover during her Renaissance World Tour on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Tens of thousands of Beyoncé fans were forced to take shelter at FedEx Field in Maryland due to a storm that caused the concert to be delayed for quite some time.

According to NBC, an attention sign projected at the venue read: “Lightning has been reported in the area. Please proceed to the covered concourses and ramps.”

The warning sign sent the Beyhive buzzing to find cover from the storm. As fans hung around for hours in the humidity, the heat caused a few complications. Reportedly, some fans had to be treated or removed due to the heat.

Billboard reported that fans were advised to shelter in place around 6:40 p.m. ET.

“Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order,” the FedEx Field account tweeted.

“Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.”

The current scene at FedEx Field during the delay for the Beyoncé show—wild pic.twitter.com/RemmYDJDTa — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) August 7, 2023

The show did go on after fans buzzed around for hours, waiting on directions to reconvene. Fans were cleared to return to their seats and enjoy the concert by 8:25 p.m.

Beyoncé obviously crushing the rain show tonight at FedEx Field Alongside, give tons of credit to her crew – the IATSE stagehands, lighting techs, riggers, stage architects, electrical engineers, roadies – for ensuring an electrical extravaganza safely survives an epic downpour https://t.co/SBfQ5zM2Md — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) August 7, 2023

Following the concert, Beyoncé made sure the Beyhive was taken care of.

“Hold Up #Beyhive,” Metro Forward wrote on Twitter.

“Metro & Renaissance Tour will extend the last train by an extra hour to weather the storm.”

The Renaissance Tour covered costs for the extended service.

Hold Up #Beyhive🐝, Metro & Renaissance Tour will extend the last train by an extra hour to weather the storm. The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn tonight will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 1:04 a.m. Learn more: https://t.co/pbsSabetaC #wmata pic.twitter.com/qVU6tiSmUy — Metro Forward (@wmata) August 7, 2023

Beyoncé paid $100K for the one-hour Metro extension, according to a tweet posted by Pop Crave.

Attendees and reporters at the FedEx Field posted photos and videos of the thundering and lightning they experienced during the concert over the weekend.

