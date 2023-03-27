Beyoncé and Balmain Release Couture Collection Inspired by ‘Renaissance’ Album

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is definitely on a new vibration with her latest fashion venture.

The Grammy Award-winning artist recently partnered with luxury fashion house Balmain to release a new collection inspired by the singer’s latest studio album, “Renaissance.”

According to People, Knowles-Carter, 41, co-designed the couture collection alongside Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, and her stylist Marni Senofonte. The collection features 17 avant-garde pieces inspired by the 16 tracks from the performer’s album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balmain (@balmain)

“I was sketching and sketching as I listened, and sometimes you can’t control the emotion of your sketch. And I started to imagine the sketches inside her album, how they would relate to the songs and the lyrics—it wasn’t something I was supposed to be doing, but I was just inspired by the music to do it. And that’s how this started,” Rousteing told Vogue.

The collection, completed within five months, marks a historic moment in fashion.

“This appears to be the first time that a Black woman has overseen the couture offering from a historic Parisian house. And those designs were created in partnership with the first Black man to ever oversee all the collections at a historic Parisian house,” Rousteing said.

“Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture,” Knowles-Carter wrote in an Instagram caption alongside the collection’s visuals. “Designing alongside you was freeing—thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself,” she added. “To the @voguefrance team, thank you for trusting in our vision and sharing it with the world.”

Reportedly, Knowles-Carter dropped hints about the collection on multiple occasions. She teased the “Virgo’s Groove” design during her 2023 Grammy win celebration and the “Pure/Honey” design at the BRIT Awards when she flaunted the black-and-white sequin jumpsuit featuring a latex corset, furry sleeves, and zebra-printed headpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balmain (@balmain)