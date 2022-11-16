Beyoncé and JAY-Z Tied As Most-Nominated Artists in Grammy History

The nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday and married couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z are officially tied as the most nominated artists in the award show’s history.

Beyoncé and JAY -Z both have 88 nominations apiece with Bey being the most awarded woman in Grammy history with 28 career wins to date, ET reports. Beyoncé also holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations with eight including her latest nomination for “Break My Soul.”

Beyoncé currently is nominated for eight Grammys while her husband is nominated for five. Bey could also make history if she wins three of her eight nominations.

The Houston native will be tied for the most Grammy wins of all time if she wins three awards. If she wins four, then the title is all hers.

In addition to Record and Song of the Year for “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé is also nominated for Album of the Year for her 2022 release, Renaissance, Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Be Alive” from the King Richard film.

She also received nods in categories she’s never received before releasing her House-inspired album Renaissance. Beyoncé was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album categories for “Break My Soul” and the Renaissance album.

Beyoncé and Adele are set to battle it out in the Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories for the third time. Adele has beaten Bey in the past and received backlash for her wins.

Following Adele’s last Album of the Year win in 2017, the UK native admitted that she told Beyoncé privately that she deserved the award and not her.

“My personal opinion is that Beyoncé definitely should have won,” Adele told Vogue at the time.

The “Hello” singer believed Beyoncé would win but as the show started she knew that “I f***ing won it.”