Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Old Bidet For Sale On eBay For $2,400

How much are you willing to pay for Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s old toilet? One auctioneer is selling the superstar couple’s old bidet for $2,400.

Eric from “Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA” got his hands on a few items from a luxury home the Carters rented in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Among the items he’s selling from the home include a gold accented bidet that’s going for $2,400, sconces, exterior lights, giant French doors, and an arched metal door frame.

The most expensive item on sale on eBay includes the accordion doors Bey and Jay once used which Eric is now reselling for $6,400. Eric secured the items in 2017 after the new buyers decided to completely renovate the home.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z signed a one-year lease on the place in 2015 before moving out. Most recently, the Carters made headlines with their $200 million purchase of their new Malibu home considered the most expensive home ever sold in the state of California. Not to forget, they secured the home for $95,000 less than the original asking price.

The estate was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and reportedly took more than a decade and a half to finish, Forbes reports. Sitting on 30,000 square feet, the mansion overlooks the Pacific Ocean and includes its own private beach and infinity pool.

Bey Hive fans were quick to notice that the new home resembles the number 4, a favorite for both Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Beyoncé now literally owns a house in the shape of her favorite number & the most expensive house ever sold. ICONIC😭😭😭 https://t.co/GnY5QNG47m pic.twitter.com/IdULhrt4PA — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 19, 2023

With the listing being private, there’s no word on how many bedrooms and bathrooms the home contains. But it’s more than enough space to fit the Carter family.

Beyoncé is currently on her Renaissance world tour that’s estimated to earn $2 billion. The “Lemonade” singer could soon be joining her husband in the billionaire boys club thanks to her tour earnings.

Jay-Z finally reached billionaire status in 2019 after years of expanding his business portfolio. He’s currently valued at $2.5 billion thanks in part to his investment properties and stakes in Armand de Brignac Champagne and D’Ussé cognac, via Fortune.