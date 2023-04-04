Beyoncé and Jay-Z Celebrate 15 Years! Inside the Ultimate Power Couple’s Billion-Dollar Empire

Every man needs a good woman in his life. “That’s a good look.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Carter celebrate 15 years of love and matrimony, showing the world what the ultimate power couple looks like. Individually, both artists bring in a nice bag, but together, the Carters are headed beyond their billion-dollar empire as they grow stronger in the years to come.

By now, the world is familiar with Queen Bey’s “Upgrade U” lyrics, but the Carters weren’t just talking that talk. From Beyoncé’s most recent historic win at the Grammy’s and Jay-Z’s continuous successes in music and business, the queen and king of the Carter empire are at the head of “them big meetings for the mills.”

Music singles, albums, and tours

Bey and Jay “be’s the block.” Both business moguls have made more than a pretty penny from their ventures in the music industry. According to Top Tallies reported by RIAA, Beyoncé has racked up over $114 million in digital singles, leading in profits gained by her husband, who has earned a little over $18 million. Although single sales show a huge gap in earnings for the couple, they stride neck-and-neck in their album earnings, which reflect $27.5 million for Jay-Z and $30.5 million for Beyoncé.

In 2016, Queen Bey earned $256 million from her Formation World Tour. 2017 brought in $48.7 million from Jay’s 4:44 Tour. In 2018, she reportedly accumulated over $3 million for her Coachella appearance, a 105-minute performance that gave fans all the HBCU vibes. Exclusive guests recently saw Bey following a five-year break when she performed at the grand opening for the Atlantis The Royal Grand reveal weekend in Dubai, a gig that reportedly brought in $24 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantis The Royal (@atlantistheroyal)

Aside from their solo music ventures, Bey and Jay have the crowd going wild when they touch the stage together. The Carter’s first On the Run Tour grossed $95 million, and when the couple took the tour for a second spin with On The Run II, they grossed over $200 million.

Let’s not forget, Queen Bey has fans in a current frenzy surrounding her upcoming Renaissance World Tour, which is set to kick off in May, beginning in Stockholm, Sweden, and running dates throughout Europe and North America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Jay-Z been about his business

The “Upgrade U” rapper told the world before that he “be’s the d-boy, who infiltrated all the corporate dudes.” Jay-Z has taken his career far beyond the music industry and into the big business world, running multiple companies all while working beside his wife.

In 2008, Jay-Z founded the entertainment company Roc Nation, an agency working with a diverse pool of recording artists, producers, songwriters, and more. His passion for sports led to Roc Nation Sports, a sub-division of Roc Nation, launched in spring of 2013.

Jay-Z extended his entrepreneurship to the alcoholic beverage market in 2014 when he purchased the remaining stake of Armand de Brignac. The purchase named him the first rapper to outright own a champagne label. Four years later, the rapper closed a $56 million deal when he purchased Tidal, a streaming service that Beyoncé also has part ownership in. Reportedly, the two businesses contributed toward a 40% boost in the rapper’s net worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armand De Brignac Champagne (@armanddebrignac)

Currently, Roc Nation holds a long-term partnership with the National Football League as the league’s official Live Music Entertainment Strategist, a partnership Jay-Z announced in 2019.

The rapper also owns a chain of sports bars and lounges called the 40/40 Club.

Bey brings in her own bag

Jay-Z told B to talk her -ish and that, she is. Beyoncé is hard at work from sun up to sun down, stacking her own coins. At 41, the multifaceted artist has already boasted a long list of credentials as a singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer, business owner, and fashion and cultural icon. In 2010, Beyoncé founded Parkwood Entertainment, a management, production, an entertainment company, and record label responsible for producing The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in 2013-2014 and the On The Run Tour. Through the company, originally known in 2008 as Parkwood Pictures, the films Cadillac Records and Obsessed were released with Queen Bey as a star and producer.

While running her record label, celebrities and influencers may have been graced with a gift from Bey’s Ivy Park streetwear brand she launched in 2016 with Top Shop owner Sir Phillip Green. Following a split in the partnership, Parkwood Entertainment acquired full ownership of the brand. The brand collaborated with Adidas in 2018 for the relaunch of Ivy Park, but due to creative differences, Bey has recently parted ways with the sportswear giant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beyoncé is excited “to reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom.”

The Carters leaving a legacy

Since Jay-Z and Beyoncé have mastered the idea of “taking care of home and still fly,” their children will most likely follow in their footsteps. The couple shares three children their eldest daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir. Blue Ivy became one of the wealthiest kids in the United States in 2021 when she boasted a net worth of $500 million.

Landing business deals like the long-standing partnership between Roc Nation and the NFL, the couple’s 2021 partnership as brand ambassadors for Tiffany & Co., which Blue Ivy also took part in, and Bey’s upcoming tour, the Carter’s offspring are sure to be set.