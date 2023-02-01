Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement.

Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”

The shot showcased Beyoncé in her Renaissance garb that leaves little to the imagination. Sitting on a bedazzled silver horse, the “Cuff It” singer holds her sparkled cowboy hat while striking a pose that highlights her body in all its glory.

The photo was so sultry the official Instagram page left a comment saying “something has shifted in the cosmos” because of Bey’s sizzling shot and a major announcement.

It’s the first world tour for Bey since 2016’s Formation world tour that promoted her Lemonade album. Official dates for the Renaissance tour include stops in Stockholm, Sweden, London, and Barcelona before closing out in US cities.

Tickets aren’t officially on sale, but Bey Hivers can currently use Verified Fan to potentially reserve a spot. Beyoncé appears to be outsmarting resellers through a lottery-style process that will determine which registered Verified Fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist.

From the announcement alone, Billboard has already projected the Renaissance world tour to become Bey’s highest-grossing tour. Considering the singer has yet to release visuals for any of the 16 singles on her album, fans are already willing to spend the hundreds of thousands it takes to see Beyoncé live on stage.

Fans are excited for a chance to see Queen Bey and flooded Twitter with reactions to the tour announcement. With the announcement coming on the first day of Black History Month, fans couldn’t help but note the coincidence while making jokes about how they’ll afford tickets.

