photo credit: courtesy of Sir Davis News by Sidnee Michelle Beyoncé Becomes Sole Owner Of SirDavis American Whisky A spokesperson for SirDavis said the sale marks the beginning of the brand's next chapter.







Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has become the sole owner of SirDavis American Whisky after French luxury company Moët Hennessy sold its stake in the premium spirits brand, giving the entertainer and entrepreneur full control of the business she helped launch in 2024, The Daily Pour reports.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to the outlet, a spokesperson for SirDavis said the sale marks the beginning of the brand’s next chapter after nearly four years of collaboration to create, develop, and launch the whisky.

“Knowles-Carter takes full ownership and control, making SirDavis a woman-, family- and Black-owned company,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

SirDavis debuted in 2024 through a partnership between Knowles-Carter and Moët Hennessy, the luxury wine and spirits division of LVMH. The brand is named in honor of Knowles-Carter’s paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, who reportedly made moonshine during Prohibition.

The American whisky is distilled in Indiana from a mash bill of 51% rye and 49% malted barley before being blended, finished, and bottled in Texas. The brand launched nationally with a suggested retail price of $89 and has since expanded through limited-edition releases, retail activations, and marketing tied to Knowles-Carter’s “Cowboy Carter” era.

Neither Knowles-Carter nor Moët Hennessy has publicly commented on the reason for the ownership change.

The transaction follows broader restructuring efforts at Moët Hennessy, which has been streamlining operations as luxury beverage sales have slowed in several global markets. The company owns a portfolio of high-profile brands, including Hennessy cognac, Dom Pérignon, and Krug Champagne.

For Knowles-Carter, the acquisition adds another wholly owned company to a growing portfolio that spans entertainment, fashion, beauty, and consumer products. Full ownership also positions SirDavis to chart its next phase of growth under independent leadership, further expanding Black ownership in the premium spirits industry.

RELATED CONTENT: BEYONCÉ PAYS HOMAGE TO GREAT-GRANDFATHER WITH SIRDAVIS WHISKY

