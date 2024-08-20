Women by Stacy Jackson Beyoncé Pays Homage To Great-Grandfather With New SirDavis Whisky Beyoncé sought out Moët Hennessy to bring her whisky ideals to life with the SirDavis creation, honoring four generations of a family legacy.







In a first-of-its-kind joint venture, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) have unveiled SirDavis, a new take on American whisky.

The award-winning spirit, finished, blended, and bottled in Texas, pays homage to the Grammy Award-winning singer’s great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, and her Southern heritage. The backbone of SirDavis is composed of a rare American offering of 51% rye and 49% malted barley, combining the robust and deep flavors of classic American rye with Japanese and Scotch-inspired textures. “I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” said Knowles-Carter, founder of SirDavis, in a press release. “In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category.”

Moët Hennessy selected Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden to oversee the creation of SirDavis, which honors the legacy of the Texas native’s paternal great-grandfather, who was known to stash whisky bottles in cedar trees for friends and family during his years as a farmer and moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition. SirDavis challenges the category norms in the whisky space, according to Lumsden. “The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication,” the award-winning distiller said. Knowles-Carter had hands in the creation of the tall, luxurious bottle that features ribbed glass and a black medallion with a regal bronzed horse, which salutes the singer’s Texas roots.

The partnership speaks to Knowles-Carter’s fascination with Japanese whisky and Moët Hennessy’s mission to expand in the American market. LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault said the collab between the Grammy Award-winning artist and the world-leading luxury goods company is “a testament of the unwavering dedication to craftsmanship, heritage and innovation.”

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” artist shared the arrival of SirDavis on Aug. 20 in a series of Instagram photos, posing in a white lace ensemble.

Before its launch, SirDavis has been awarded Best In Class for American Whiskey from the 2023 SIP Awards, a Gold Medal from the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition, and a 93-point rating from the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

SirDavis is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The new whisky is available for pre-order via the SirDavis website for $89. The product will make its September 2024 debut in stores and select airports across the U.S. ((LAX/JFK/SFO) and retailers in London, Paris, and Tokyo.

