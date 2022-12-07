Watch: Beyoncé Celebrates 'Break My Soul' Going Platinum With 'Hive Certified' Music Video

Beyoncé has the Bey Hive reeling after releasing an official “Hive Certified” music video for her platinum-selling hit single Break My Soul.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé dropped the new video on her official YouTube channel as an homage to her loyal fans and supporters who had shown off their dance moves on social media when Bey released the song back in June.

The video comes in response to Break My Soul going platinum on Nov. 30, as noted by Billboard. It features a montage of Bey Hive members dancing, recording TikToks, and just losing themselves to Beyoncé’s vocals.

Bey kicked off the video with a clip showing a fan tricking his mom and sister into thinking he doesn’t like “Beyonce’s new song.”

“Get out of here before I break your soul,” the fan’s mom said in response, while his sister stared in disbelief in the background.

The next four-and-a-half minutes highlight video clips of fans dancing, singing, and showing how their everyday circumstances won’t break their souls. Many even jammed out to the song while at work, singing Bey’s lyrics about quitting her job and finding new drive.

“BREAK MY SOUL is Certified Platinum,” Bey shared in the video’s caption. “Thank you so much for all the love and for releasing the wiggle.”

Beyoncé released the song at the end of June, one month before releasing her highly anticipated Renaissance album. The house-inspired track features vocals from New Orleans’ own Big Freedia and samples Robin S’ 90s House hit Show Me Love.

Break My Soul peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for two weeks, marking the Houston native’s eighth career No. 1. Last month, Break My Soul garnered Beyoncé three Grammy nominations, including record of the year, song of the year, and best dance/electronic recording.

Bey is also nominated for Album of the Year for Renaissance, R&B performance, Dance/Electronic Album, and more. In total Bey secured nine nominations that add to her long list of Grammy noms.