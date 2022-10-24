The BeyHive is Buzzing: Beyoncé Confirms Renaissance World Tour in Summer 2023

Beyoncé’s Bey Hive is reeling over news confirming Queen Bey’s upcoming Renaissance world tour.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy attended the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. During the lavish charity event, a concert package valued at $20,000 was raffled that confirmed Bey’s upcoming global tour, Yahoo News reports.

The event was founded by Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, actor Richard Lawson, to help raise funds for the theater’s arts and youth mentorship programs. Leave it up to Mama Tina’s signature event to reveal exclusive news for the Bey Hive.

A screenshot taken during the event showed the unique offering giving one lucky fan a chance to see Beyoncé’s return to the live stage.

“United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance Tour’ starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world,” the message read.

“BEYONCÉ IS GOING ON TOUR THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” one fan tweeted out.

BEYONCÉ IS GOING ON TOUR THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/cLXLNpIgAa — sabrina ミ☆ (@legendarihhhh) October 23, 2022

The package details include lavish accommodations to attend one of Beyoncé’s 2023 tour dates.

It included “2 First Class International United Airline Polaris tickets to select cities, with 3-Night hotel accommodations at a Marriott Property,” the offering states.

“2 concert tickets” are also included to attend Beyoncé’s 2023 tour, along with a guided backstage tour with Mama Tina herself.

Video footage showed that the bidding war went up to $50,000 while the final amount the tickets went for was unannounced. One attendee claims the tickets sold for a whopping $150,000.

The first two tickets for Beyoncé’s upcoming RENAISSANCE tour were sold for $150k.

This is about to be a blood bath. This game has been moved to a new level 😭 pic.twitter.com/SRJ9Qu4bwe — Hermaden (@IChoseViolences) October 23, 2022

The Renaissance tour would be Beyoncé’s return to the live stage following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grammy Award-winning singer released the 16-track album in July to critical acclaim.

Each song on the LP has landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Cuff It” being the latest dance craze on TikTok. Fans are eager for the highly-anticipated release of the Renaissance visual album.