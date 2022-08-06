Beyoncé Drops 5th ‘Break My Soul’ Remix With Madonna Feature, ‘The Queens Remix’

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the two powerhouse artists, Madonna and Beyoncé have released Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) on Friday, according to Billboard.

Queen B adds the Queen of Pop to the list of remixes after already having dropped four recent releases of Break My Soul with will.i.am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, and Nita Aviance.

The music icons linked up on the aptly titled The Queens Remix, as Bey pays tribute to Black women musicians à la Madonna’s 1990 No. 1 hit Vogue, of a spoken-word section where she name drops Hollywood’s Golden Age actors like Marlon Brando and Grace Kelly.

In Yoncé’s version, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Wack, Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones, among others are named off. The early 90s song served as inspiration for the new remix, as the gay icon can be heard accompanying Beyoncé in background vocals with snippets of her smash song.

The new drop signifies the musical legends’ first official collab, following Madonna’s 2015 B—- I’m Madonna music video, where not only Bey but Miley Cyrus, Diplo, Rita Ora, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, and others cameo’d.

Fans were quick to react to the unanticipated release, expressing their delight to the iconic coupling.

“Never bought something this fast in my life,” wrote one fan, with a screenshot of the song order, and then, “SHE IS NOT PLAYINGGGGGGGG,” with a snippet of the song.

“She said ‘gays I’m coming for all your coins this era,’” joked another.

“When I say that I’m obsessed…,” raved another fan.

Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) is currently available on streaming platforms.