Beyoncé Fans Opt For U.K. Tour Dates to Avoid High Prices In The U.S.

Beyoncé fans in the states are flying to Europe to enjoy her upcoming “Renaissance” world tour to avoid paying triple to see Queen Bey here.

The number of American concertgoers taking trips across the pond to enjoy their live shows has grown in recent years, thanks in large part to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing, NBC News reported. With Beyoncé’s next world tour approaching, BeyHive members in the United States are facing hefty price points of $3,000 for floor seats.

Not to forget Ticketmaster’s $500-plus service fee, tickets for Bey’s Renaissance tour are costing U.S.-based fans upwards of $4,000, as noted by Digital Music.

TikTokers have been sharing their theories for why flying to the UK might make more sense financially when booking concert tickets. Content creator Mercedes Arielle shared her testimony of securing floor seats for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “On the Run II Tour” in Paris in 2018 for just $92 apiece compared to her hometown of Dallas where floor seat tickets were going for $900 and up.

Now for “Renaissance,” Arielle spent less on her international flight to Stockholm, her hotel, and tickets to Beyoncé’s show than her hometown friends paid to see the same show in Dallas. While VIP tickets in the United States start at $3,700 for a single ticket, Arielle’s VIP tickets to the Stockholm show were $366.

The BeyHiver also notes that her hotel is “essentially free” because of the points and miles she’s earned.

“Beyoncé is gonna sweat on me,” she boasted of her floor seats. “That’s how close I am.”

When Kylyn Schnelle, 28, was looking for Renaissance tickets in her city of Louisville, Kentucky, she found some seats that were being resold for over $800. After taking a look at floor tickets in London, Schnelle was shocked to see the drastic difference.

“When I looked in London, it was 167 pounds [approximately $200], and the flight was, like, $660,” she said. “I was like this is genuinely the same cost.”

With Schnelle having a best friend that lives in London, it took “very little to convince” her to go see Bey overseas.

“If you’re going to spend $800, why would you not milk it as much as possible?” she said.

She has since shared her ticket-buying experience on TikTok to inform other concertgoers of the cost-saving effectiveness of visiting another country to enjoy your favorite artists. With Ticketmaster facing backlash for their high prices and service fees, traveling abroad might be the next best option.