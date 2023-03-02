Beyoncé Honored at the House of Representatives: ‘She’s an Icon, She’s a Legend’

Who knew that there was a dedicated faction of the BeyHive currently in political office?

According to The Hill, a freshman congressman made a statement on the floor that honored R&B Queen Diva, Beyoncé, in two separate ways. On Wednesday, Rep. Robert Garcia of California stated that he wanted to end Black History Month, as well as start Women’s History Month, with an acknowledgment honoring Beyonce.

On the floor of the House of Representatives, Garcia said, “Mr. Speaker, I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well. She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I wanna celebrate none other than who I believe is the undisputed queen of pop and R&B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter.”

This speech may get Garcia into the much-hyped upcoming Renaissance Tour, which will be her first world tour since 2016’s Formation world tour.

Garcia mentioned the fact that the “brown-skinned girl” out of Houston recently won her 32nd Grammy, making her the most decorated winner of the coveted award.

“She’s a creator and an artist. When the radio said to speed it up, she went slower. And I’ll never forget the time I saw Destiny’s Child perform for the very first time. It was life-changing for me and the way I experienced music,” Garcia said. “I became an instant fan then and have been a huge fan ever since.”

This is a much different call-out than what Tiphani Montgomery, a public speaker and published author, did last month. She went in the opposite direction when she accused Beyoncé of using her fame and power “for the kingdom of darkness.”

Yet, The Shade Room reposted various clips of Montgomery’s rant along with screenshots of two old tweets she sent out after attending an earlier Beyoncé concert.