Entertainment by Mary Spiller Beyoncé Grants Viral Grandmother’s Wish With Cowboy Carter Tour Tickets An 84-year-old grandmother from St. Louis who went viral for pleading with Beyoncé to lower concert ticket prices just got her wish — fee floor seats to the superstar’s 'Cowboy Carter' tour, gifted by Queen Bey herself.







An 84-year-old grandmother from St. Louis became an internet sensation after a heartfelt plea to Beyoncé — and the global superstar responded in kind. Ms. Ida Mae Macklin, who is currently battling dementia, took to Instagram earlier this year in a now-viral video asking Beyoncé for tickets to her “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour.”

The video quickly gained millions of views across TikTok and Instagram, resonating with fans who could relate to Macklin’s frustrations over rising concert ticket prices.

“Look, Beyoncé, we have supported you so much… we have followed you, and I’m 80-something years old,” Macklin said in the video. “I can’t afford to see you no more. I hate this. We need some tickets, we in hard times. I used to have a lot of money.”

The video was filmed by Macklin’s granddaughter, Gabrielle, who started sharing clips of her grandmother as a way to preserve memories amid her dementia diagnosis.

The account was initially started to document Gabrielle’s time with Macklin, but it has grown significantly. The account now boasts 1.6 million views on TikTok alone, and a combined 7.2 million views across platforms.

Macklin’s message reached Beyoncé, who gifted her floor seats to one of the Washington, D.C., shows over the Fourth of July weekend. During the concert, the singer even gave Macklin a special shoutout from the stage.

While performing Macklin’s favorite song, “Boots On The Ground x HEATED,” Beyoncé called out over the crowd, “I love you grandma, wherever you are.”

Macklin and Gabrielle shared a series of clips from the concert on their TikTok, documenting Macklin dancing to her seats, singing the night away in a green and white accented cowboy fit, and reminiscing about the concert the day after it was over.

While the surprise thrilled both Macklin and fans online, Gabrielle has always emphasized that the videos are more than viral moments. The experiences are fun, but the lifelong bond with her grandmother is more meaningful.

