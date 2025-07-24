Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Beyoncé Celebrates Malcolm-Jamal Warner For Being ‘A Big Part Of Our Shared Television History’ Beyoncé sends a heartwarming tribute to actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner amid tragic news of his sudden passing.







Beyoncé shared a touching tribute honoring Malcolm-Jamal Warner, following his tragic drowning on a beach in Costa Rica.

While on tour for her Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album, Beyoncé took to her official website to honor Warner, remembering him as someone who “played a big part in our shared television history” as fans mourn his sudden passing.

“Rest in power, Malcolm-Jamal Warner,” the website reads in all caps. “Thanks for being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed.”

Beyoncé pays tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5N8uvIuPXM — BEYMEAT (@BeyMeatPW) July 22, 2025

Warner tragically drowned on July 20 after being swept out to sea while vacationing in Costa Rica, local authorities confirmed. A source close to The Cosby Show star shared that he had been traveling with his wife and young daughter when the accident occurred. As of July 21, Warner’s wife was working to have his body returned to the U.S. for funeral arrangements.

The celebrated television actor was swimming at Playa Cocles in Limón province when a powerful current swept him away, Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department said. Though bystanders managed to pull him from the water, paramedics found him unresponsive upon arrival. The Costa Rican Red Cross confirmed in a statement that another man involved in the “water incident” was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Warner rose to fame in the role of Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1994. He continued working in television, starring in sitcoms Malcolm & Eddie and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and even directing several episodes of Kenan & Kel and All That.

Hollywood is mourning Warner’s sudden passing, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from those who knew and worked with him. His Reed Between the Lines co-star Tracee Ellis Ross shared that her heart feels “so sad” over his death, while his TV dad, Bill Cosby, called the loss “devastating,” comparing it to the pain of losing his only son in 1997. Other stars, including Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Holly Robinson Peete, and fellow Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens, have also shared their condolences and memories.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Cowboy Carter’ NFL Halftime Show Scores Emmy Noms For Queen Bey—and Ocean of Soul