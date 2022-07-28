Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album

Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance.

To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.

The listening parties will take place on Thursday night, hours before the album will be available on all streaming platforms. So far, listening parties have been confirmed in Berlin, Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam.

“Try to win 2 tickets for the French release party of Beyoncé’s album, which will take place this Thursday evening in a secret place in Paris,” one translated post from Sony Music France’s Twitter read.

👑🐝 Tente de gagner 2 places pour la release party française de l'album de Beyoncé, qui aura lieu ce jeudi soir dans un lieu secret à Paris ! 👑🐝

Lien du jeu-concours : https://t.co/ECrNhfC1YD pic.twitter.com/ujZOl16H1T — Sony Music France (@SonyMusicFr) July 26, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Music Germany (@sonymusicde)

Beyoncé has been promoting the album by releasing artwork for her limited-edition vinyl. Bey also released the instrumental and a cappella versions of the album’s lead single, “Break My Soul.”

Renaissance already has the Beyhive reeling over the album’s tracklist, which includes features and samples from iconic greats across R&B, Disco, and Dance genres. The 16-track LP boasts features from the likes of Tems and Grace Jones and samples from the late greats Donna Summer and Teena Marie. The album’s catchy first single, “Break My Soul,” samples Robin S’s “Show Me Love.”

The Bey Legion fan page shared the album’s official credits, which include Lucky Daye, The Dream, Leven Kali, SYD, Nija, Drake, Raphael Saadiq, and more.

Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. 🪩 Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. pic.twitter.com/fReWdmcGbs — BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 21, 2022

On Thursday, Beyoncé released a heartfelt statement to her website ahead of the album’s release that confirmed it would be the first of a three-part project.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé continues. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

The post included a selfie of Bey cozied in bed with her three kids and an old photo of her parents. Beyoncé gave a personal shoutout to her uncle for introducing her to many of the sounds fans will hear on the album.

“A big thank you to my uncle Johnny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” the singer writes. “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”