Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beyoncé Adding Another Trophy To Her Shelf: Singer To Receive Innovator Award At iHeartRadio Music Awards The Innovator Award will go to the legendary artist for her contributions to pop culture.









Beyoncé is adding yet another award to her long-list of accolades. The “Cuff It” singer will receive the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1.

The Innovator Award will go to the legendary artist for her contributions to pop culture, per Variety. She will be highlighted for her chart-topping music, as well as her work toward philanthropic efforts. Her charitable foundation, BeyGOOD, assists communities through entrepreneurial grants, scholarship opportunities, disaster relief, and more.

In its 12th ceremony, the iHeartRadio Award honors the most-played artists and songs in its diverse roster of stations each year. Ludacris will host as well as perform live on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The Atlanta-based rapper expressed his excitement to assume the role.

“I’m looking forward to hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and sharing the stage with some of the best in music,” said Ludacris. “It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won’t want to miss.”

In addition to Beyoncé’s recognition, the show features a star-studded lineup of performers, including Justin Timberlake, TLC, and Jelly Roll. Viewers can also expect a special musical tribute for music icon Cher. The acclaimed singer will receive the Icon Award at the ceremony.

Taylor Swift currently leads this year’s awards with the most nominations, totaling nine, and includes Artist of the Year. 21 Savage and SZA tie with Jelly Roll for eight nominations.

As for Beyoncé, her fanbase anticipates a monumental year for the star. She debuts her newest album, “Cowboy Carter,” on March 29, assumed to have influences from country music. One of her latest singles from the project, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” became the first song by a Black woman to top the Hot Country Songs chart.

While Beyoncé’s attendance at the show remains unconfirmed, her impact on the arts and society carries on.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Unveils ‘Cowboy Carter’ Artwork, ‘This Ain’t A Country Album, This Is A “Beyoncé” Album’