Get Your Coins Together: Beyoncé Is Going On Tour Next Summer With Her ‘Renaissance’ Album

Beyoncé is reportedly going on tour next year with her album “Renaissance.”

There has been no official announcement as of yet, but according to Page Six, the singer is planning the tour for the summer of 2023.

The outlet claimed that the “Halo” singer has booked several stadiums worldwide for next summer which will be announced, “in the coming weeks.”

No music videos for the album have been released yet, but the 41-year-old previously described the album as the first act of a “three-act project.” The “Break My Soul” singer’s last tour, The Formation World Tour, was in 2016 for her album, “Lemonade.”

Beyoncé said on Instagram that creating the “Renaissance” album during the pandemic allowed her a place to dream and find an escape.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” she wrote. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Fans went crazy with excitement on social media upon hearing the news. One fan wrote, “I don’t even know if it’s safe for Beyoncé to tour Renaissance because what’s gonna happen in that crowd when CUFF IT come on ?!?”

I don’t even know if it’s safe for Beyoncé to tour Renaissance because what’s gonna happen in that crowd when CUFF IT come on ?!? — such a fucking ladyyyy (@AzBold08) September 21, 2022

“I can’t believe beyoncé gave me enough time to memorize every single word on renaissance before even hinting toward a tour … how kind of her.”

i can’t believe beyoncé gave me enough time to memorize every single word on renaissance before even hinting toward a tour … how kind of her … — 🍀 (@gnatinfested) September 19, 2022

“Somebody said Beyoncé taking #renaissance on tour in 2023 and if there’s any truth to this. She’s coming for our tax refund. Just take my money.”

Somebody said Beyoncé taking #renaissance on tour in 2023 and if there’s any truth to this. She’s coming for our tax refund. 😹😹😹 Just take my money. — Albert Loman (@WAlbertLoman) September 22, 2022

Page Six noted that representatives for the singer did not respond to their comment request.