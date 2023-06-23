Les Twins Dancer Had To 'Cuff It' Prevented Beyonce From Having A Nip Slip

Beyoncé was almost one nip slip away from potentially flashing her Renaissance concertgoers had it not been for one of her Les Twins dancers.

The decorated Grammy award-winning singer was performing at the Hamburg stop of the Renaissance Tour on Wednesday, June 21 when fans captured what appeared to be a potential wardrobe malfunction. Beyoncé donned a hot pink Ivy Park ensemble while performing Renaissance’s first single “Break My Soul” when Queen Bey appeared to be struggling with her dress.

That’s when one of the Les Twins dancers jumped in to save the day. In a smooth dancer-esque way of maneuvering through a situation, the dancer rushed over to Beyoncé to cover her while she readjusted herself into her dress.

Everything happened in a matter of seconds with fans barely noticing the slight hiccup.

better view of one of the les twins intercepting a wardrobe malfunction, nip slip, during ‘break my soul.’ https://t.co/e8sdYeYEJq pic.twitter.com/H14OdB8qc3 — SMILEY (@SmileyNthahood) June 22, 2023

Bey Hive members praised the Les Twins dancer for thinking quickly on his feet and coming to Beyoncé’s aid.

“the way he smoothly saved her from a potential nip slip was professionalism on level 1000 woah,” one fan tweeted.

Larry and Laurent Bourgeois — better known as Les Twins — have been dancing and touring with Beyoncé since 2011, as noted by Us Weekly. The French twin brothers have become staples of Beyonce’s live shows and were already building their own fanbase prior to joining the superstar performer.

Dancing since they were babies, Les Twins have credited their unique skill of performative art to just something they were born to do.

“It’s totally emotional,” Laurent shared. “It’s like babies [when] they don’t know how to speak.”

“Their body is speaking, when they’re mad, when they’re happy, when they’re super happy, when they’re hungry … their bodies are speaking and dancing 24/7.”

While touring the world with Beyoncé, Les Twins partnered up with Kids Write Network, a youth program that helps children and young adults build self-confidence and improve their mental health using art, music, and dance. The brothers are set to give back even more by leading workshops at schools across Canada as part of their RISE for Mental Health Tour, kicking off this October at the Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia.

