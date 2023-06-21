Beyoncé Spotlights Black Designers During 'Renaissance Tour' Juneteenth Performance

Beyoncé went all Black everything for the Juneteenth holiday and wore only Black fashion designers for her Renaissance tour.

Queen Bey was closing the British leg of her Renaissance World Tour in Amsterdam on Sunday, June 18, and used the performance to amplify the Black fashion designers who crafted her looks that night. She highlighted one of the looks in a celebratory Instagram post on Monday, June 19.

“In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” Beyoncé captioned her Instagram post.

Fans praised Bey’s Juneteenth looks in the comments section, with some even requesting that the singer tag the designers in her post.

“CULTURED MOTHER,” one fan wrote.

“I know that’s right,” added another.

The designers Beyoncé championed included London-based Feben, Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamara for Off-White, LaQuan Smith, and a few of her Ivy Park designs, Elle reports. Some of the disco-inspired pieces the “Halo” singer has been wearing for her Renaissance tour were designed by KJ Moody, Shiona Turini, and Karen Langley.

Beyoncé has been using her tour fashion to celebrate local designers from the cities she performs. In Amsterdam, the decorated Grammy singer wore a lavish piece designed by Iris van Herpen that involved 12 people from his atelier who worked over 700 hours on the ‘Heliosphere’ outfit. The piece included 980 different shapes, Swarovski crystals, and a glass-organza cape.

In London, the “Single Ladies” singer wore Alexander McQueen and Roksanda designs. Her maroon dress with thigh-high boots came from McQueen’s AW23 collection.

Beyoncé has been highlighting her variety of Renaissance tour looks on Instagram. The “Cuff It” singer was very hands-on in the designing process and shared her fashion inspiration in a separate Instagram post on Juneteenth.

“I started designing this collection over a year ago,” she wrote. “I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era.”

Beyoncé has been evolving the tour with each new showing. In addition to changing her outfits, the singer also tweaks her set list and the songs she performs from her extensive library of solo singles.

