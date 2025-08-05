Beyoncé Releases ‘The Denim Cowboy’ With Levi’s, They Are Really ‘Good Jeans’

Beyoncé and Levi’s are bridging their past campaigns together in “The Denim Cowboy.”

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer already had three commercials with Levi’s in their ongoing partnership. Since the release of her country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter, which features a nod to the denim brand with the hit track “Levii’s Jeans,” the two parties have embarked on multiple commercials as part of their “Reiimagine” campaign.

Now, what seemed to be stand-alone narratives have finally come together with “Chapter 4: The Denim Cowboy.” Parkwood, Beyoncé’s production company and label, released the video to social media.

In their fourth collaboration, Beyoncé arrives on a horse as snippets from her previous three scenes play out with slight variations to the original commercials. She ends the clip as a pool shark, leaving on a motorcycle with her co-star, Timothy Olyphant’s jeans.

The Levi’s campaign not only nodded to Beyoncé’s “country glam” era, but also referenced several classic Levi’s ads in its rollout. The latest video, which includes additional footage from the “Launderette,” “Pool Hall,” and “Refrigerator” commercials, showcases Beyoncé empowered and in charge throughout the sequence.

“At the heart of the campaign is the fact that Levi’s has served as what we like to call this uniform for progress,” said Kenny Mitchell, Levi’s global chief marketing officer, in an interview with WWD. “We’ve long outfitted people in the world who are changemakers, who are icons, and who are originals.”

However, some BeyHive members noted that Beyoncé no longer used the horse, emblematic of the “Cowboy Carter” era, opting instead to take off on a motorcycle. According to CNN, the transition from horse to motorcycle could mean a shift from country to rock, as many rumors claim that Act III of Beyoncé’s musical trilogy will focus on rock music.

While fans may never know until Beyoncé releases the actual next phase, “The Denim Cowboy” is sure to keep the BeyHive buzzing. Fans can also buy pieces worn by the star in the Beyoncé x Levi’s Collection.

Denim lovers can even get her final look, comprised of the Western Crystal ‘90s Shrunken Trucker jacket, retailing for $250, the Western Crystal 501 Curve jeans ($150), through the singer’s website. It will also become available Aug. 7 on Levi’s online retailer as well.

