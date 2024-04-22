Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beyoncé Shows Off Long, Natural Hair In Cécred Hair Care Tutorial, Leaves Critics On Mute Beyoncé is giving fans a new look at her natural hair in a new video for the #CecredWashDay trend.









Beyoncé is letting fans into her personal hair care routine, showing off her extra long locks while giving a tutorial on her new haircare Cécred products.

The superstar posted the intimate video in the early morning of April 22. Known to wear many luscious wigs, she revealed the state of her natural hair to take part in the #CecredWashDay trend on social media.

“Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years…,” shared the brand founder.

In the video, Beyoncé was shown using many of her hair products, including the conditioner and fermented rice and rose treatment. She referred to the creation of Cécred stemming from her own experience protecting her hair despite keeping it constantly dyed blonde, pointing out that she has chosen color over other chemical processes like relaxers. The 42-year-old emphasized the brand’s use of quality ingredients to ensure even a superstar’s mane remains healthy.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products. It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts. Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products. “

Beyoncé is not only breaking barriers in hair care, but continues to impact other avenues in media as well. Her latest country music-inspired project, Cowboy Carter, called back to Black artists’ history and place in the genre. Despite racist backlash, the “Texas Hold Em” singer made history as the first Black women to top the country charts.

