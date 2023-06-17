Did Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Really Boost Swedish Inflation?

Beyoncé already told us who runs the world, but apparently the singer-songwriter is running up inflation in Sweden.

The self-proclaimed diva has allegedly increased inflation in Sweden by 0.2% according to economists. The Financial Times reported Danske Bank Chief Economist Michael Grahn’s thoughts on the matter.

“Beyoncé is responsible for the extra upside surprise this month.”

Beyoncé may have been a beautiful liar in a collaboration with Columbian singer Shakira, but economists said Swedish numbers are not lying. Sweden saw a decrease of 0.8% in inflation from April to May this year, AfroTech reported. In April the percentage was at 10.5% and reduced to 9.7% in May. However, the outlet reported hotels and restaurants bumped up their prices by about 3.3% as a result of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

The “Alien Superstar” singer’s impact is out of this world. Grahn said, according to CNN, the change in statistics is “definitely not normal.”

“Stars come here all the time, [but] we seldom see effects like this,” the chief economist for Denmark’s largest bank added.

Some members of the singer’s online fanbase, known as the BeyHive, flew all the way across the world to see Queen Bey. BuzzFeed News reported one fan from Las Vegas, Nevada snagged tickets to a show in Sweden for cheap when she couldn’t get one in her hometown. The fan said Sweden was “the only place I could get through.”

The Renaissance World Tour is expected to bring in between at least $382 million in revenue. If all shows sell out, the singer can bring in more than $2 billion in revenue, Forbes reported. This would mean the tour would have the highest gross ever of all tours.

Beyoncé made her first stop in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10. The world-renowned artist will appear in Amsterdam June 17 according to the tour website.

