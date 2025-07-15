Car Thieves Break Into Beyoncé Team Vehicle, Jacks Singer’s Unreleased Music

Local thieves reportedly broke into a vehicle belonging to Beyoncé’s dance team while the singer performed in Atlanta.

The thieves left with a bunch of the Beyoncé’s confidential property, including hard drives that held unreleased music. According to 11Alive, the incident happened two days before the singer kicked off her four-day stint in Atlanta for her Cowboy Carter tour.

The break-in occurred July 8 as the vehicle’s drivers, a choreographer and dancer for the R&B superstar, parked at a local food hall. The team members left their Jeep Wagoneer at approximately 8 p.m. that evening, keeping it in the parking deck for about an hour.

However, the two returned to find the SUV’s back window busted open with two suitcases missing. The suitcases reportedly held the hard drives filled with the singer’s plans, including the music watermarked with “Beyoncé.” The suitcases even included past and future set lists as well as footage plans for the tour. It also held the victims’ personal items such as two laptops and designer sunglasses.

The police report detailed that the thieves took off with “personal sensitive information” regarding the Grammy winner. While the theft happened right before the singer took the stage at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, Beyoncé remained expectedly mum on the unfortunate incident.

Atlanta police have already issued an arrest warrant, but have yet to take the undisclosed perpetrator into custody. Their identity has also been kept under wraps. However, Atlanta police have reminded drivers to stay aware and prevent car theft through their “Clean Car Campaign.”

“We know quick stops can turn into costly mistakes. It only takes seconds for a thief to spot valuables and break in,” said the APD in a news release. “Take your bags, phone, and anything important with you every time you leave your car. Don’t give criminals an easy win.”

Despite the setback, Beyoncé kept the rodeo rolling as she completed all four shows at the stadium through July 14. Her husband and frequent collaborator, Jay-Z, also made a special cameo on stage for the final two nights.

