Beyoncé Tributes Tia Mowry During ‘Renaissance’ Performance

The stars came out to celebrate Beyoncé during the LA stop of her “Renaissance” tour. But Queen Bey found special ways to celebrate them back.

Tia Mowry was in attendance for night three of Beyoncé’s three-night stint at SoFi Stadium, which happened to fall on Bey’s 42nd birthday. A video making its rounds across social media shows Beyoncé spotting Tia in the large crowd and making a musical reference to Tia’s old girl group Voices.

It was while singing her 2011 ballad “1+1,” the decorated Grammy-winning singer created an impromptu remix to add in lyrics to Tia’s early ’90s single, “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!” Beyoncé could be seen smiling and waving at Tia and mouthing “I love you” before breaking out in song.

“Yeah, Yeah, Yeah! Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, the boy makes me sing,” Beyoncé belted out.

So during 1+1 Beyonce spotted Tia Mowry and sang a snippet of Yeah, Yeah from Tia and Tameras girl group!!!! Iconic !! @TiaMowry pic.twitter.com/ACL1RQW6L4 — Shut everything down 😷 (@kimkim579) September 5, 2023

“So during 1+1 Beyonce spotted Tia Mowry and sang a snippet of Yeah, Yeah from Tia and Tameras girl group!!!! Iconic !!,” a fan captioned their tweet.

Like Beyoncé who got her musical start singing and dancing in girl groups, Tia and Tamera Mowry were girl group members prior to finding fame on their hit sitcom “Sister, Sister.”

The “Twitches” stars used to be in a girl group with members Monique Wilson, Arike Rice, and sisters LaPetra and LaToya McMoore. Tia and Tamera crossed paths with Beyoncé in 1998 when Destiny’s Child appeared on their younger brother Tahj Mowry’s hit Disney Channel sitcom “Smart Guy” in an episode titled “A Date with Destiny.”

Destiny’s Child made a special guest appearance, a signature of popular sitcoms in the 90s, when they recorded a music video for their song “No, No, No” that featured Tahj.

Tia shared her history with Beyonce in an Instagram recap post highlighting her experience at the “Renaissance” live show.

“The first time I met @beyonce was during her Destiny’s Child days when she was on a production with my brother @tahj_mowry, and since then I have been lucky to cross paths with her throughout the years,” Tia wrote in her caption.

“From the beginning, Beyoncé’s undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

‘Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!’, Beyoncé Sings Special Tribute To Tia Mowry’s Old Girl Group During ‘Renaissance’ Performance

RELATED CONTENT: DJ Khaled To Open For Beyoncé In Los Angeles Leg Of Renaissance World Tour