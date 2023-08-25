Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Has Record One-Month Gross

Can Beyoncé do anything wrong? Apparently not, as her latest tour has broken a Billboard Boxscore record.

According to Billboard, Beyoncé has shattered yet another record with her Renaissance World Tour. Her latest tour has brought in $127.6 million between July 8–30 throughout 11 shows. That figure is the largest one-month total for any artist since they started recording for Boxscore in the mid-1980s.

No stranger to breaking records, Beyoncé’s five-show run at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium grossed $42.2 million. That total made it the highest-grossing engagement ever by a woman, a Black artist, or any American artist.

The $127.6 million that Beyonce’s tour grossed surpasses Bad Bunny’s $123.6 million from last September. Her total is the biggest one-month gross since February 2019, when the charts initially launched.

As of Aug. 1, The Renaissance World Tour had already grossed $295.8 million, making this her highest-grossing tour yet. Before this, her best-selling tour was The Formation World Tour, which brought in $256.1 million. With two more months to go for the tour, Billboard anticipates that Beyoncé’s total will surpass the half-billion mark.

Just as much money as Beyoncé and her tour are making, she is also making news by assisting those in the cities she is performing in. While she was in Atlanta, she donated $120,000 to 12 small businesses. Beyoncé’s nonprofit, BeyGOOD Foundation, took care of a dozen metro Atlanta small businesses by giving them each $10,000 grants as part of her Black Parade Route Small Business Impact Luncheon, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

While in the Peach State, Atlanta acknowledged Beyoncé by proclaiming Aug. 11 “Beyoncé Day.”

“The Atlanta City Council is honored to recognize Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, a highly acclaimed and revered singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman, whose extraordinary contributions to the realms of music, entertainment, and philanthropy have made her one of the influential cultural figures of the 21st century,” the proclamation stated.

The Renaissance World Tour is slated to end on Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, at Arrowhead Stadium.