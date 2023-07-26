Beyoncé Makes Her Mark on Small Black Businesses During ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

Beyoncé returned to Chicago for the first time since 2018 as she hit the latest stop on her “Renaissance” world tour.

The superstar took center stage in downtown Chicago on July 22 and 23, 2023. Her tour is expected to make significant contributions to the economy. According to NBC Chicago, Beyoncé’s not-for-profit foundation, BeyGOOD, hosted a luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago to support Black small business owners globally and the economic inequities that have impacted these businesses.

The luncheon is a part of her “Black Parade Route,” where she will donate $1 million to Black-owned small businesses. The luncheons will take place in 10 cities. In each city, $100,000, will be distributed among 10 Black small business owners.

Ida Nelson, founder of Ida’s Artisan Ice Cream, expressed her gratitude at receiving an invite from Beyoncé’s team.

“It was incredible just to see the amount of support that people have for our business and to be seen,” Nelson said. “One of the pillars of my business is about giving back, and so this was great to see another side of Beyoncé as well and things that she’s doing.”

Ida’s ice cream is available at the Museum of Ice Cream in downtown Chicago. A new storefront will open in August 2023.

Several small Black business owners present at the luncheon also detailed the benefit of receiving the award of ten thousand dollars from the BeyGOOD foundation, such as being able to pay their staff and pay rent for their businesses before the due date.

Beyoncé was unable to attend the luncheon in Chicago. However, Michelle Williams, Beyoncé’s good friend, and Destiny’s Child member, delivered a speech to the Black small business owners.