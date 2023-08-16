Beyoncé’s Foundation Donates $120K To Small Businesses In Atlanta

Beyoncé’s three nights of live shows in the city of Atlanta included some philanthropy as she donated $120,000 to 12 lucky small businesses.

The singer’s BeyGOOD Foundation surprised a dozen metro Atlanta small businesses with $10,000 grants as part of the singer’s Black Parade Route Small Business Impact Luncheon, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

The event included a special fireside chat with Tyler Perry, who shared words of wisdom and encouragement to the small business owners, along with a special performance by Grammy Award-winning singer Le’Andria Johnson.

“Tears, joy, laughter, excitement filled the jam-packed Atlanta ballroom,” the foundation captioned a recap Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeyGOOD (@beygood)

The businesses that received the grants are KidStance LLC, Everything Digital Production, The Hardy Clinic, QTP LLC DBA Queens Tea Party, Visionful Solutions, LLC, Jazzy Jaye LLC, Moxie Group, Restore More, It’s Baked Baby, Youth-N-Action, Star Studded Production, and Battery Express.

“Truly blessed to have been in such a uplifting and empowering space. ✨💞 Tyler Perry prayed over our businesses…y’all?!?!” one attendee shared in the comments.

“Words can’t express the gratitude I have for being extended this opportunity to sit under the voice of such wise council!”

“The Holy Spirit moved in that space!!!! I watched the recording of Le’Andria ministering to us…tears again! The anointing…Whew!” added another.

The BeyGOOD Foundation has been hard at work with philanthropy efforts amid Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, which has become the best-selling tour of her career. In addition to the $120K bestowed to Atlanta small businesses, Bey’s foundation has pledged $1 million in financial grants, and another $1 million in scholarships, to 10 different universities.

The Renaissance World Tour is expected to earn the decorated award winner nearly $2.1 billion, according to Forbes. The European leg of the tour earned the “Cuff It” singer $154 million. Stateside, the tour is helping local economies, with Beyoncé’s three nights in Atlanta adding $10 million.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Sends Love To Lizzo During ATL Show Amid Sexual Harassment Claims