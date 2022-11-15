Beyoncé Writes Foreword for Celebrity Stylist Ty Hunter’s New Book ‘Makeover From Within’

Celebrity stylist Ty Hunter has made his mark yet again.

This time, though, it isn’t through perfectly draping threads on a red carpet. Rather he’s shining through on the pages of his new book, Makeover from Within: Lessons in Hardship, Acceptance, and Self-Discovery.

The Austin native, with the assistance of his friend Eila Mell, has penned a transparent look at the moments that have shaped him, with the promise to “give us all the tools we need to reach our full potentials and be our best selves.”

And after reading, I have to agree that it delivers on that promise, and then some.

Makeover from Within

Ty Hunter holds nothing back in Makeover from Within as he shares the moments that have brought him to where he is today. From his chance encounters with Tina (Knowles) Lawson which led him to work with Destiny’s Child (and later Beyoncé) for almost two decades, to his life-changing exchanges with President Barack Obama.

But Hunter also addresses his life’s somber moments: dealing with depression, sexual assault from a loved one, getting shot due to mistaken identity, racism, and navigating life when both of his parents were diagnosed with cancer.

Makeover from Within is an easy read, with great lessons along the way. The photos throughout and “Ty’s Takeaways” at the end of each chapter are great touches that bring the book together wonderfully. At the end of Ty’s Takeaways, I found myself pausing to reflect on how each lesson could be used in my day-to-day life.

Following a tough moment in the book, Hunter shared, “Even though I was down, I never just lied there. I got up – and I keep getting up.” This sentiment is echoed throughout, and you cannot help but marvel at, and be inspired by, his bravery, growth, and tenacity to keep pushing.

Star-Studded

As sweet and grounded as Hunter is, you’re quickly reminded that he is, indeed, a star. And as such, Makeover from Within is star-studded. It boasts a foreword from Beyoncé and an afterward by Billy Porter, both of whom he has worked with and built personal relationships with, and each gush over how much he means to them.

In fact, Beyoncé writes, “Readers of this book are about to go on a beautiful journey with my friend, my confidant, my brother, Ty Hunter.”

It doesn’t stop there, though, Tina Knowles, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Hudson, Tichina Arnold and even Naomi Campbell have quotes about Hunter and his new book on the back cover.

Ty Hunter’s “Big Why” Behind the Book

Hunter shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, “If you follow me on social media you may not even know I’m a stylist, because I’m all about uplifting and making people laugh. It’s quotes and funny stuff, and that’s what moves me. That’s what gets me going.”

He noted that it would be easy for him to throw up a bunch of fashion images and selfies, but to really impact people is what matters most to him. He has received many messages over the years from his social media followers sharing that his posts have helped them overcome low moments in their life, aiding them through their divorce, suicidal days, and more. “Things like that really touch me and I’m glad I have this platform to impact people for better.”

Hunter wanted to go deeper than social media posts would allow, and that is how the book was born.

Ty Hunter is in a new phase in his life and career, where he is expressing and stretching himself creatively through new ventures, like writing Makeover from Within, designing handbags with his friend Manuel, and trying his hand at script writing (Netflix, call him, ne-ow). Despite his busy schedule, Hunter still finds the time for the things that matter most – making memories with family and friends.

You can follow Hunter’s journey on Instagram @tytryone and grab Makeover from Within anywhere books are sold. You won’t regret it.