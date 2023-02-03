Beyoncé’s Disco Ball Cowboy Hat Sells Out on Etsy

Thanks to Beyoncé, the disco ball-themed cowboy hat she wore to promote her Renaissance world tour is completely sold out.

The Etsy designer behind Bey’s disco cowboy hat is now working overtime to fulfill the high demand that came from the global superstar’s tour announcement. Abby Misbin, AKA “Trending by Abby,” was contacted by Bey’s team last June and asked to make a mirror ball cowboy hat for the songstress in just five days, TMZ reports.

Misbin was happy to make the hat and sold it to the star for $215. Two months later, Misbin was ecstatic to see her creation used in Bey’s promotion for her seventh studio album.

But the promo didn’t stop there. Misbin was surprised to see Beyoncé wear the hat again when she announced her world tour this week.

Now Misbin is overwhelmed with orders for the hat. She typically receives just 5-6 orders a week, but that number has skyrocketed to over 60. The designer typically can make two of her handmade hats in a day.

But because of the high demand and backlog of orders, Misbin has had to shut down her shop temporarily. Now the designer is working with her sister to fulfill all the orders and reopen her shop to meet the newly increased demand for her unique designs.

Bey’s Renaissance world tour includes stops in Stockholm, London, and Amsterdam before closing out throughout the U.S. Ticket registration and sales for the tour will be split into three different groups to weed out resellers.

A Verified Fan registration is currently available on Ticketmaster‘s website. While Bey recently performed a concert in Dubai, she didn’t perform any songs from her Renaissance album.

Fans will have to attend the world tour to see the superstar singer pop, lock, and drop to her House/Disco-inspired album.