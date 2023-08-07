Beyoncé’s Tour Requests Include New Toilet Seats For Every Stop

Beyoncé’s bottom is loved worldwide, so it is only fitting that Queen Bey relieves herself like royalty. The songstress has new toilet seats brought into every stop on the Renaissance World Tour, so she never has to sit on a used latrine.

The Sun reported the hygiene request on Aug. 3 after photos leaked of a crew member transporting a container labeled as her specific toilet seats. Fans near the stage could see the crew wheel around the coveted materials.

According to a source, the singer’s insistence that new seats be flown into every city is a unique preference, but she is well within her right to have obliged.

“Her tour roadies have seen everything, so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container,” shared the anonymous person.

Beyoncé has sung that she’s a diva and has the demands to match.

Her top-quality team ensures that all her wants and needs are met, especially when she’s conducting ground-breaking performances every night.

In fact, the concert is so popular that even Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside the First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, were all smiles at one of the “Formation” singer’s Washington, D.C. shows.

The VP even showed love to the acclaimed musician in her caption while dressing on theme in a shimmery top.

“Thanks for the fun date night,” stated the elected official as she mentioned the multi-Grammy winner.

While Beyoncé’s unusual requirements amuse fans, that won’t stop them from attending, as her tour continues to pack stadiums in its U.S. leg.

As expected, the notoriously private singer won’t confirm or deny the arrangement, but a personal lavatory is the bare minimum for a star of her magnitude.

