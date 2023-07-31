New Jersey Hails Beyoncé ‘The Queen Honey-Bey Of The Garden State’ During Renaissance Tour Stop

Beyoncé received an extremely warm welcome from the state of New Jersey ahead of her Renaissance tour stop in the Garden State this weekend.

Queen Bey has been performing on her world tour since May and just so happened to be scheduled at New Jersey’s Met Life Stadium on the one-year anniversary of her “Renaissance” album.

To celebrate and honor the decorated Grammy winner, New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy shared a video on Twitter that let everyone know about his membership to the Bey Hive.

“Hey New Jersey, did you know Beyoncé is performing at MetLife Stadium?” Murphy said in the video. “No it’s not deja vu, the Queen Bey herself will actually be coming to New Jersey.”

“In honor of her two performances this weekend, I have officially proclaimed Beyoncé the Queen Bey of the Garden State.”

He continued with more Beyoncé song references, saying “Queen Bey — New Jersey would have a problem if you didn’t perform at MetLife for your Renaissance tour. Your New Jersey BeyHive will always be crazy in love with you. We are all heated to know we will be living cozy in your presence this weekend.”

“XO, Governor Murphy,” he concluded.

In honor of @Beyonce blessing New Jersey with her presence this weekend, I hereby proclaim the Irreplaceable lyrical genius “Queen Honey-Bey” of the Garden State. I hope this weekend is a Party to remember. #BeyHive pic.twitter.com/kS9ucife0z — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 28, 2023

The Bey Hive swarmed to Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on both nights of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Fans sang her songs outside even during a brief rain shower.

“Even in the rain, our souls will not be broken,” one fan told Pix 11.

“Beyonce shows us we can break the barriers. As a Black woman, you can do whatever you want,” another said. “I love you. Go Beyoncé. We love you.”

The Renaissance tour is Beyoncé’s first solo tour since 2016. She kicked off the European leg of the tour in May and is now touring the States. Forbes estimates the tour will earn the “Halo” singer around $2.1 billion.

