Beyond Investments’ Tour Educates African Descendants On Owning Land, Gaining Dual Citizenship In Ghana

Visionary entrepreneur and real estate developer Dre Taylor is taking his mission on the road with a transformative 14-city U.S. tour aimed at helping people of African descent reclaim power through land ownership, real estate investment, and dual citizenship in Ghana.

Through his company, Beyond Investments, Dre is making international property ownership accessible, secure, and impactful for the diaspora. “We’re not just selling properties,” says Dre. “We’re creating pathways to ownership, legacy, and real connection to Africa.”

The One Mission Tour

The tour launches on April 18, with the first stop in New York. Other tour cities include Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Charlotte, Atlanta, Detroit, St. Louis, and Kansas City.

This national tour invites first-time investors, professionals, retirees, and legacy-minded families to turn their curiosity about Africa into concrete, wealth-building action.

What You’ll Walk Away With

• Step-by-step guidance on legally purchasing property in Ghana

• Access to income-generating investment opportunities in eco-communities

• Resources to relocate and secure residency or dual citizenship

• Wealth-building strategies to create a lasting family legacy abroad

Whether you’re ready for your second home, looking for passive income, or starting a new chapter abroad, this tour is your gateway to trusted information, expert insight, and real results.

About the Founder

Born and raised in Kansas City, Dre Taylor has always been driven by impact. He founded Nile Valley Aquaponics, a groundbreaking urban farm that produced over 100,000 pounds of food and employed local youth. His leadership attracted global attention, including mentorship from TIME 100 honoree Will Allen.

Prior to relocating to Ghana, Dre served on several boards, including two appointed by the Mayor’s Office of Kansas City, Missouri:

• The PIEA Board, which oversaw construction projects ranging from $10 million to $100 million

• The Sustainability Board of Kansas City, Missouri

After visiting Ghana during the 2019 Year of Return, Dre became a Ghanaian citizen and launched Beyond Investments to help those of African descent invest safely and meaningfully in Africa.

His flagship development, Beyond View, offering 105 units, is a luxury off-grid eco-community in Ghana’s scenic Aburi Mountains. It features solar-powered homes, rainwater systems, rooftop pools, and even a roller-skating rink. The project blends sustainability, innovation, and community empowerment.

“This is about reclaiming our power, our land, and our legacy,” says Dre. “We are making Africa accessible for good.”

