Tiny Hands, Big Talent: Meet The 3-Year-Old Ghanaian Hairstylist Breaking The Internet

A three-year-old Ghanaian girl has already found her natural gifts for hairstyling at a very early age. The young girl has gone viral for her braiding ability, and her community has already become clients.

Lordina Nancy is quite gifted for her age. While many take years to master braiding or other hairstyles, the toddler can contribute to her mother’s shop. With her nickname “Serious Madam,” she is known for her focus and professionalism despite her small stature.

“Because of my daughter, plenty [people come here], shared her mother, Aminu Yahaya, to BBC Pidgin. “[They see us] on social media and [want] come to us.”

Nancy picked up the skill naturally, helping her mother with a small task that showcased her affinity for braiding. Now, between her naps and school, she helps customers one head at a time.

“One day after school, after she [been to] sleep small, I notice say she come [to] pick some hair strands and join us to braid one client hair, explained the proud mom. “We [were] shocked to see how she braid [the] client hair. We no teach [her], she just start all by herself.”

The young girl serves as her mother’s little apprentice, wearing a school dress and barrettes in her hair. She has also become an internet sensation for her practice, preparing the hair from detangling to forming the braid strands.

Nancy showcases her work through her growing Instagram, while the “serious madam” proves she has the skill set to have her own shop one day. However, her mother assures her that she still supports her daughter’s education and ambitions, even if they extend beyond the hair salon.

“As a mother, I support to [go to] school [and] when she grow and make career choice, I go support her,” emphasized Yahaya. “I [am] happy say she fit [to do this.] I [am] happy [to] say she [does this] without any training. [Nobody] teach [her] how to braid and [that] makes me happy.

