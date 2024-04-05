General by Daniel Johnson Biden Campaign Adds Staff And Field Offices In North Carolina Biden appealed to the crowd that since Trump has repeatedly said he would repeal the Affordable Care Act, voters had a chance to keep their existing coverage if they voted for him instead.









President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is bolstering staff ahead of his second trip to North Carolina. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to appear in Charlotte on April 4, where she is expected to discuss environmental issues and actions to address climate change.

As CBS 17 reports, the Biden campaign hired four new operatives: Harrison Peel, Sen. Natalie Murdock, James Sonneman, and Desiree Kennedy. Peel will be a deputy campaign manager; Sen. Murdock will serve as the political and campaigns director; Sonneman will be the general elections director; and Kennedy will be the campaign’s chief operations officer.

In addition to these appointments, the administration is opening 10 new field offices in North Carolina, with the expectation that the strategically located offices will help facilitate a Democratic flip of North Carolina after Donald Trump won the Tar Heel State twice.

David Berrios, the Biden campaign’s North Carolina campaign manager, released a statement about the focus on North Carolina.

“North Carolina is in play in 2024, and we are laser-focused on highlighting the contrast between President Biden’s record of lowering costs and creating jobs and Trump’s work to restrict our freedoms and take away our health care. That’s why we are investing early and bringing on top operatives to secure a win for President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot in November.”

The last Democratic candidate to win North Carolina was Barack Obama during his historic 2008 campaign, but Biden came close in 2020, losing the state by only 1.34%, which was Trump’s smallest margin of victory during that year’s campaign.

As CNN reported, Biden and Harris made a rare stop in Raleigh on March 26 to emphasize healthcare, the same day the Supreme Court heard arguments on the abortion medication mifepristone.

Biden told the crowd that since Trump has repeatedly said he would repeal the Affordable Care Act, voters had a chance to keep their existing coverage if they voted for him instead.

“If they get rid of the ACA because of Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans in Congress, 45 million people nationwide would lose their health insurance, including 1.4 million right here in North Carolina,” said the president.

“Donald Trump and MAGA friends are nothing if not persistent. They’ve tried to repeal it 50 times, not a joke. Fifty times, they’ve tried to repeal it. We stopped them every time now,” Biden continued. “Kamala and I have come back to North Carolina to celebrate the ACA and to remind all of us we can’t take anything for granted.”

